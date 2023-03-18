1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured in South Beach Shooting as Spring Break Crowds Scatter

The Miami Beach Police Department is investigating after a shooting in South Beach left one man dead and another in critical condition Friday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the scene at about 10:40 p.m. Friday, at Seventh Street and Ocean Drive and found two male victims wounded, police said.

One of the males died at the hospital, and the other is listed in critical condition.



Officers detained one male and recovered three firearms at the scene. Detectives are investigating what led to the shooting incident.



The shooting comes as St. Patrick's Day and spring break festivities were underday attracting large crowds to South Beach.

It also comes as students and Miami-Dade County leaders hoped to kick off the weekend with a 24-hour ceasefire along with a free hip hop concert — called the People Matter Fest — to keep kids off the streets.

"It is very devastating what happened, that someone passed away," one witness told NBC 6. "People come here to have a good time, and it's just very sad what happened."

Detectives reported detaining a suspect and seizing three firearms after the shooting, but have not released any information on the victims or the events the led up to the incident.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.