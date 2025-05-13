1 dead after apparent neighbor dispute ends in shooting at Hialeah apartment: Police

One person was killed and another was detained after an apparent neighbor dispute led to a shooting at an apartment building in Hialeah Tuesday afternoon, police said.

According to Hialeah Police, officers responded to the apartment at East 9th Street and 7th Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting.

Once at the scene, officers found one person deceased. Their identity has not been disclosed.

Based on their preliminary information, police said the shooting appeared to be due to a dispute between neighbors.

One person was taken into custody, but police haven't released that person's identity or said whether they're facing charges.

This is a developing story.