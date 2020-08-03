1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Shooting Near Pompano Beach Hotel Room

Police are investigating an early morning shooting at a Pompano Beach hotel that left one person dead and another in the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials say the shooting took place just before 6 a.m. at the Travelodge by Wyndham located at the 1200 block of Northwest 31st Avenue. Deputies arrived and found two men near a second floor room suffering from gunshot wounds.

“I was actually asleep when everything was going on, so I really didn’t hear anything but my room is right there,” said Lena Williams, who is staying at the hotel. "It's unbelievable, to be honest."

Fire rescue crews transported both victims to an area hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The condition of the second victim and the identities of both victims have not been released.

Officials have not released any information on possible suspects at this time as their investigation continues.