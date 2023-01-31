1 Dead, 1 in Critical Condition After Shooting in Golden Glades

One man was killed and one person is in critical condition after a late night shooting Tuesday in front of an elementary school in northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said four people were in a white sedan near the Golden Glades intersection when at least one person or multiple people began shooting at it.

The shooting stemmed from an assault that happened underneath an overpass near Biscayne Gardens Elementary School, according to fire rescue officials.

A resident in the area said he heard multiple gunshots.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital, where the male victim died and the second victim - who police said was a minor - is being treated.

Information on the victim's identities or a shooter was not available.

