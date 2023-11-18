1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting in NW Miami-Dade

One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade Saturday. Police say they detained two people.

Police got a call about a shooting at Northwest 143rd Street and 16th Court.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found one man dead and transported another to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The body of the deceased victim was seen next to an SUV parked in a driveway. There were several bullet holes in the SUV.

Police say the two victims and the two people they detained may have known each other, but were unsure of their relationship.

One man told NBC6 off camera that his cousin is one of the men who was shot, but he didn't know if his cousin died or was at the hospital. He said his cousin came over to 143rd Street to help a friend fix a car.

This shooting brought several people out of their homes, including one woman who said she's ready to move.

"Our babies are out here every single day and not knowing what could have transpired between this young man doing what he did, it's like why,” she said.

Police said they are not searching for anyone else right now. If you have any information -- call Crime Stoppers.