1 Dead, 1 in Custody After Shooting at Miami-Dade Jewish Community Center

Miami-Dade Police are investigating a shooting at a Jewish community center Sunday that reportedly left one person dead and a suspect in custody.

The shooting was reported at the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center on Northeast 25th Avenue.

Officials with the JCC said the shooting was the result of a "domestic situation" and that one person was dead.

A suspect was in custody, the JCC said in a message on their website.

"Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family," the message read. "Thankfully, years of drills and numerous safety protocols ensured the safety of our members, staff, and community."

No other information was immediately known.

