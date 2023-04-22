1 Dead, 1 Injured After Car Crashes Into Concrete Pole in Hallandale Beach

Hallandale Beach police are investigating an early morning crash Saturday that left one man dead and a woman injured, officials said.

The crash occurred just before 4 a.m. Saturday when a single vehicle was traveling south on NW 8th Avenue in Hallandale Beach and struck a concrete pole.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman was taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and is in stable condition, but the male passenger was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to Hallandale police, homicide units are on the scene and are investigating the crash.

No further information was released on the passengers of the vehicle, or what led to the initial crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back on NBC6 for updates.