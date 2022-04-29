1 Dead, 1 Injured in 3 Broward Shootings That May Be Connected

After one person died and another was injured, police are investigating the scenes of three different shootings in Hollywood and Hallandale Beach to determine whether they could all be connected.

At the first location, two cars were in an accident on South 24th Ave and Pembroke Road, where one vehicle was "t-boned." The windows of one car were shot out, with bullet holes in the door.

At a second location, outside of a liquor store at Pembroke Road and Northwest 2nd Ave, a car was left riddled with bullets and shot out windows.

Neighbors told NBC 6 that two cars were shooting at each other, saying they heard more than 20 gunshots.

At least one person was shot in the exchange of gunfire. Their condition is unknown at this time.

At a third location in Hallandale Beach on Northwest 7th St and 8th Ave, police confirm that a person was shot and say that may be related to the shootings in Hollywood.

The third incident occurred at 9:45 p.m. Police responded to a shot spotter alert and found one person shot in the torso at the scene.

The victim was going to be transported to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

Police say this is now a homicide investigation.

Because of how close all three events occurred to one another, police have not ruled out that they might all be connected.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.