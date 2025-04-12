1 dead, 1 injured in double stabbing in North Lauderdale: BSO

An investigation is underway Saturday after a double stabbing in North Lauderdale left one person dead, deputies said.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of a stabling in the 1800 block of Runners Way.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Once at the scene, deputies and fire rescue crews found two women suffering from stab wounds.

The victims were transported to the hospital, where one of the women succumbed to their injuries.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

BSO said the other victim is being treated at the hospital but her condition is not known.

NBC6 spoke to a woman who has lived in the area for nearly 20 years and said nothing like this had happened in the neighborhood.

"My mind just went blank, I probably didn't know what to think because again, like I said, since it's unusual in this community in that instance you're not thinking, " she said. "I'm just filming what's happening, not really thinking but the thoughts came after the fact. Like when you stop and think about it, realizing somebody's dead, now you sit and think about it and it sinks in."

The identities of the victims were not disclosed.

BSO said the suspect remains on the loose.