1 Dead, 1 Injured in Fatal Car Crash in Pembroke Pines

The Pembroke Pines Police Department is investigating a fatal car accident that injured the driver and killed the passenger.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. in the area of I-75 and Sheridan Street on Saturday morning.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was traveling northbound on I-75 and entered the exit ramp to travel westbound on Sheridan Street. At the end of the ramp, the driver continued south through the light on Sheridan Street and across all of the lanes of travel, police said.

The vehicle hit the curb on the outside lane of Sheridan Street and went airborne, striking a tree before landing in the drainage culvert and rolling on to the passenger side.

The driver and the passenger were both transported to Memorial Regional Hospital.

The driver sustained minor injuries, but the passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The Traffic Division's investigation is ongoing and charges may be presented based upon the final outcome.

The westbound lanes at I-75 and Sheridan Street have been reopened and are safe for travel.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954.431.2200, call Crime Stoppers at 954.493.TIPS, or email tips@ppines.com.