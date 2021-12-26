1 Dead, 1 Injured in Fort Lauderdale Shooting

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating a shooting in Fort Lauderdale Sunday morning that left one man dead and another victim injured.

Officers responded to the incident just before 6 a.m. at 801 Northeast 62nd Street in Fort Lauderdale.

When they arrived, officers found a man in the parking lot who had been shot and a second victim suffering from non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The first victim, 37-year-old Bernie Jean, was in an altercation with an unknown suspect when he was shot. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to Broward Health North, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with cell phone video captured of this incident to contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. Anyone with information on this incident is also urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477