1 Dead, 1 Injured in Shooting Outside of Market in Brownsville

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that took place outside of a Foodland Market in Northwest Miami-Dade on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred in the county’s Brownsville neighborhood at 4719 NW 32nd Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene and located an adult male with a gunshot wound. MDFR pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Units also located a second man with a gunshot wound to the arm. He was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

No further information is known at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.