1 dead, 2 critical after car slams into tree, catches fire in Biscayne Park

One person was killed and two others were critically injured after a car slammed into a tree and caught fire in a Biscayne Park neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:50 p.m. in the area of Northwest 5th Avenue and 119th Street.

Biscayne Park Police said the vehicle slammed into a tree and split up before ending up in the front yard of a home.

When officers arrived, the car was on fire and a person was inside. That person died from their injuries.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Two other people were taken to a local hospital from the scene and were in extremely critical condition, police said.

Police haven't released the identities of anyone involved.

Investigators believe the car is an electric vehicle but because it broke up into so many pieces, they couldn't immediately determine the make or model.

"It was a vehicle, looks like an electric vehicle, hit a tree and then spun into a house, which when it caught on fire it had a car port and the car port also caught on fire," Biscayne Park Police Chief Luis Cabrera told reporters.

Footage from the scene showed what remained of the car, which was severely damaged from the fire. A parked car at the home also appeared to have been damaged by the flames.

Biscayne Park Police is working with Miami-Dade Police to investigate the crash.