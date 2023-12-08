1 dead, 2 hospitalized after rollover crash in SW Miami-Dade neighborhood

At least one person was dead and two others were hospitalized after a violent rollover crash in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood Friday morning, officials said.

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Southwest 21st Terrace and 92nd Avenue in Westchester.

Video from a nearby house showed a silver pickup truck and a white work van colliding at the intersection.

Aerial footage showed the pickup truck on its side in front of a home with major damage. The van, which had heavy front end damage, could be seen in the yard of the home next door.

RAW: Video shows the ftermath of a bad rollover crash in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood on Dec. 8, 2023.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said two people were taken to a local hospital as trauma alerts.

The crash damaged other parked cars and investigators said someone in the pickup truck did not survive.

Sebastian Lopez, who lives on the corner, said he woke up to the sound of the impact.

“It sounded like a bullet, it was crazy," Lopez said.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.