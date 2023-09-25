1 dead, 2 hospitalized after triple shooting inside Lauderhill business

A man is dead and two others have been taken to the hospital after a triple shooting inside a Lauderhill business Sunday night, officials said.

According to Lauderhill Police, officers responded to 5001 North University Drive shortly before 10:45 p.m. Sunday, after receiving a 911 call from an adult male victim.

When police arrive they said they found a man laying in the back of the business suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm and leg.

The victim told officers the shooting had actually happened at a nearby business at 5200 North University Drive.

When police arrived at that location, they found another man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A third victim, a woman, arrived at Florida Medical Center with a single gunshot wound to the leg.

According to Lauderhill Police, both surviving victims were transported to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video captured from the scene showed multiple police cruisers present at the shopping plaza where the incident occurred and two cars -- a black sedan and a silver Nissan sedan -- were towed from the scene. The silver Nissan had at least one apparent bullet hole in the passenger side door.

The Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene and have assumed the investigation.

At this time, police have not released any information on the identities of the victims, any potential motives, or if there are any potential suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.