1 dead, 2 hospitalized after vehicles shoot at each other while traveling in NW Miami-Dade

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in NW Miami-Dade, officials said.

According to police, units responded to shots fired in the area of NW 79 Street & 27 Avenue.

The preliminary investigation revealed that two vehicles were shooting at each other while traveling on NW 27 Avenue.

Video captured by Chopper 6 shows a white car mangled after it crashed at the intersection.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Officials said the passenger of that vehicle was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The female driver was not shot, but was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the other vehicle, however, was also shot and transported to Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition, police said.

At this time, officials have not released any additional information as to the events that led up to the altercation, the identity of the victim or the identities of the others involved.

Police said all parties are not being cooperative.

This is a developing story. Please check back with NBC6 for updates.