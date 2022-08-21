1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized Following Triple Shooting in Miami Gardens: Police

One person is dead following a triple shooting in Miami Gardens, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department.

The shooting happened at the 2400 Block of Northwest 163rd Street where multiple victims were suffering gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced one victim dead on the scene and transported the other two victims to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC 6 for updates.