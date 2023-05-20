1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized in Triple Shooting Outside Pompano Beach Home

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly triple shooting outside a home in Pompano Beach Friday night, authorities said.

According to BSO, around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Broward County Regional Communications received a shooting call near the 600 block of Northwest 20th Street in the Kendall Lakes neighborhood in Pompano Beach.

One resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, told NBC6 he heard about 20 shots sounding like a rolling barrage or numerous shots in a row. He said he immediately covered his kids inside the home when he heard the shots outside.

The resident added this neighborhood used to be a great place to live, but the rise in gun violence lately is changing his mind.

BSO deputies responded to the scene and found three adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue also responded and transported the victims to an area hospital for treatment.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

Detectives with BSO's Crime Scene and Homicide units are investigating the circumstances surrounding this fatal shooting. Authorities have not yet released any information on the identities of the victims, any possible suspects or what incidents might have led up to the shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates,