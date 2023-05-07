1 Dead, 2 Injured After Early Morning Shooting Inside GALA Nightclub in Miami Beach

Police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday that left one man dead and two women injured inside GALA nightclub in Miami Beach, authorities said.

Just before 4 a.m. Sunday the Miami Beach Police Department received a 911 call regarding shots fired inside 235 23 Street, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found three victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

A man and two women were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Unit where the man died from his injuries.

The two female victims are expected to recover, police said.

Although police have not released his identity, friends identified him as Lowell Grissom, a rapper and A&R executive who goes by the stage name of "Lo."

“Our security at our club checked what was happening as everyone was screaming, people inside the club were running, women were screaming, scared," said a witness to the incident. "We helped them get inside our club so they could calm down, but we weren’t able to hear the shots because of the street noise, but it was really bad, really."

A spokesperson for the nightclub issued a statement to NBC6 that said:

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the isolated and targeted incident that occurred last night at our upscale establishment. Our condolences are with the family and friends of the victim during this time. We are fully committed to providing assistance and cooperating with the Miami Beach PD as they conduct their ongoing investigation."

Police have not released any additional information about the events that led to the shooting incident, but urge anyone with information to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Please check back with NBC6 for updates.