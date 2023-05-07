1 Dead, 2 Injured After Early Morning Shooting Inside Upscale Miami Beach Nightclub

Police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday that left one man dead and two women injured inside an upscale Miami Beach nightclub, authorities said.

Just before 4 a.m. Sunday the Miami Beach Police Department received a 911 call regarding shots fired inside 235 23 Street, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found three victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

A man and two women were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Unit where the man died from his injuries.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The two female victims are expected to recover, police said.

Police have not released any additional information about the events that led to the shooting incident, but urge anyone with information to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Please check back with NBC6 for updates.