1 Dead, 2 Injured in Fatal Crash on I-95

One woman was killed and two others were injured after a fatal crash on I-95 on Friday night.

The accident was reported on Friday at 10:08 p.m. on I-95 northbound near SR 820 in Hollywood.

A bicycle fell off the back rack of a pick-up truck, falling into the I-95 northbound express lane.

According to police, a taxi collided with a sedan that decelerated in an attempt to avoid a collision with the bike.

The taxi was transporting a couple that flew from Mexico on Friday night, a 42-year-old woman and her 38-year-old husband.

Hollywood Fire Rescue transported the woman to Memorial Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her husband was also taken to the hospital with incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the sedan did not sustain any injuries, according to police.

A fourth vehicle also struck the taxicab from behind and the 37-year-old driver sustained minor injuries.

The 30-year-old driver of the pick-up truck and his passenger did not report any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.