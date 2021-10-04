1 Dead, 2 Others Injured in Fight Between Roommates Near Orlando

One man was killed and two others injured when a fight broke out among roommates near Orlando, officials said.

The men, all in their 50s, began fighting on Sunday night at the home where they lived, Orange County Sheriff's officials said.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

All three men were stabbed during the fight, which left two of them with injuries not considered life-threatening, officials said.

The names of the roommates have not been released. No additional information was immediately available.