Orange County

1 Dead, 2 Others Injured in Fight Between Roommates Near Orlando

TLMD-orangeCountySherriffOf
TELEMUNDO 31

One man was killed and two others injured when a fight broke out among roommates near Orlando, officials said.

The men, all in their 50s, began fighting on Sunday night at the home where they lived, Orange County Sheriff's officials said.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

All three men were stabbed during the fight, which left two of them with injuries not considered life-threatening, officials said.

The names of the roommates have not been released. No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Orange CountyOrange County Sheriff's Officefatal stabbing
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us