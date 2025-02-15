1 dead, 3 hospitalized after crash in Pembroke Pines

One person died and three people were hospitalized after a violent crash Friday in Pembroke Pines, police said.

The crash happened at Northwest 160th Avenue and 12th Street near the Spring Valley community, officials said.

Two cars crashed into each other, and speed may have been a factor, according to police.

It's unclear how many people were inside each car. Police have not released information on the victims.

It happened outside a neighborhood, where residents say the crash was unsurprising.

"I've been here my whole life, I live right there in Spring Valley, and even from my bedroom, I hear cars all day and night racing," one resident said. "I always assumed something like this would happen eventually. It sucks, but I hope in the future they can do something to prevent stuff like this from happening."

Further information was not available.