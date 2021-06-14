Palm Beach County

1 Dead, 3 Injured After Shooting on I-95 in Boynton Beach

WPTV

A man died and three people were injured after a shooting Monday on Interstate 95 in Boynton Beach.

The shooting happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 in the Boynton Beach area, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The victims were in a burgundy Lexus when they were struck by gunfire from another vehicle driving in the southbound lanes, officials said.

The victims drove themselves to a nearby hospital. When they arrived, one man was pronounced dead and the three other victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

There is currently no information on the suspect or a motive, officials said.

