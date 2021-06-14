1 Dead, 3 Injured After Shooting on I-95 in Boynton Beach

A man died and three people were injured after a shooting Monday on Interstate 95 in Boynton Beach.

The shooting happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 in the Boynton Beach area, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

The victims were in a burgundy Lexus when they were struck by gunfire from another vehicle driving in the southbound lanes, officials said.

The victims drove themselves to a nearby hospital. When they arrived, one man was pronounced dead and the three other victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

There is currently no information on the suspect or a motive, officials said.