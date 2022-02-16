1 Dead, 3 Injured in NW Miami-Dade Shooting

At least one person was killed and three others injured in a northwest Miami-Dade shooting Wednesday, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of 21st Avenue and Northwest 99th Street in the West Little River neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police found three men shot at the scene, and a fourth showed up at the hospital. One of the four men died from his injuries and two are in critical condition.

Footage from the scene showed what appeared to be a body covered in a yellow tarp and multiple evidence markers nearby.

Police investigating shooting in #westlittleriver in NW Miami-Dade, 2 blocks of this neighborhood are blocked off and dozens of people are gathering around, they’re very emotional, tearful @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/wVdLhV2FlC — Julie Leonardi (@JulieLeonardiTV) February 16, 2022

Police had the area closed off with crime scene tape.

No other information was immediately known.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.