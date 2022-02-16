Miami-Dade County

1 Dead, 3 Injured in NW Miami-Dade Shooting

The shooting happened in the area of 21st Avenue and Northwest 99th Street in the West Little River neighborhood

At least one person was killed and three others injured in a northwest Miami-Dade shooting Wednesday, police said.

Miami-Dade Police found three men shot at the scene, and a fourth showed up at the hospital. One of the four men died from his injuries and two are in critical condition.

Footage from the scene showed what appeared to be a body covered in a yellow tarp and multiple evidence markers nearby.

Police had the area closed off with crime scene tape.

No other information was immediately known.

Local

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

