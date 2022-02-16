1 Dead, 3 Injured in NW Miami-Dade Shooting

At least one person was killed and three others injured in a northwest Miami-Dade shooting Wednesday, police said.
The shooting happened in the area of 21st Avenue and Northwest 99th Street in the West Little River neighborhood.
Miami-Dade Police found three men shot at the scene, and a fourth showed up at the hospital. One of the four men died from his injuries and two are in critical condition.
Footage from the scene showed what appeared to be a body covered in a yellow tarp and multiple evidence markers nearby.
Police had the area closed off with crime scene tape.
No other information was immediately known.
