1 Dead, 3 Injured in Shooting on I-95 in Deerfield Beach

By Monica Galarza

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a shooting on the I-95 expressway in Deerfield Beach that left one person dead and three injured.

The incident occurred just after 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning when deputies received a call about a shooting in the northbound lanes of I-95 between Sample Road and Southwest 10th Street. 

Broward Sheriff’s Office Deerfield Beach deputies and FHP responded to the scene when they discovered that a gunman had opened fire on another car causing the vehicle to crash.

Paramedics rushed to the area where they found three people shot. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene and at least one other person was injured during the traffic crash.

Deputies still have not released any information on the shooter or a description of the shooter’s vehicle.

Anyone with information that can assist investigators is urged to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

