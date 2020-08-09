1 Dead, 4 Injured in Southwest Miami-Dade Wrong-Way Collision

What to Know One person was killed and four others were injured in a wrong-way collision on Krome Avenue

One person was killed and four others were injured after a wrong-way collision in Southwest Miami-Dade late Saturday evening.

The crash involved a Lexus sedan that was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Krome Avenue, just south of Southwest 245th Terrace, when it collided with a Kia SUV, Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, the driver of the Kia attempted to maneuver out of the way, but still crashed into the sedan.

All passengers inside the Lexus were taken to Jackson South Medical Center. Two passengers suffered severe injuries, the driver suffered only minor injuries.

An 84-year-old woman, who was also a passenger in the Lexus, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Kia suffered minor injuries.

The identities of the people involved in the crash have not been released.

