Florida

1 dead, 5 missing after boat capsizes off of St. Lucie Inlet: US Coast Guard

The vessel reportedly had 10 people on board and had departed from the Bahamas.

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person has died and the U.S. Coast Guard continues to search for five people missing after a boat flipped more than 20 miles off the St. Lucie Inlet in Florida on Friday.

The vessel reportedly had 10 people on board and had departed from the Bahamas, NBC affiliate WPTV reported, citing the USCG.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Coast guard officials were able to rescue four people after a good Samaritan reported the incident.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

One of the survivors suffered serious injuries, and the other three suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, Martin County Fire Rescue said.

Five others have not been found.

"I saw a Coast Guard helicopter flying overhead," Graham Marshall, who witnessed the scene, told WPTV. "It was just going up and down the beach, and I kind of thought it might have been just looking around."

Local

6 to Know 5 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Florida 2 mins ago

Florida woman bought and sold human bones on Facebook: Police

Authorities have not provided details about what may have caused the boat to flip.

"It can get rough out there, especially 30 miles out," he said. "Yeah, if you don't know what you're doing, it couldn't be good."

This article tagged under:

FloridaMartin County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us