1 Dead, 6 Rescued, More Possibly Missing After Migrant Boat Capsized in Florida Keys

One person is dead, six others were rescued and a search and rescue was underway Friday after a boat carrying an unknown number of Cuban migrants capsized in the Florida Keys, officials said.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said they were notified by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office of a migrant landing near Sugarloaf Key Thursday night.

U.S. Border Patrol officials said six migrants were rescued from the overturned vessel, and one person was found dead.

#BreakingNews: Miami Sector #BorderPatrol agents along with @CBPAMORegDirSE, @USCGSoutheast & local partners rescued six migrants from #Cuba from an overturned vessel in the Florida Keys. During the search, one person was found deceased. Search & rescue efforts are still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/gjJLc9aPay — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) April 1, 2022

The six who were rescued were taken to a local hospital with signs of dehydration and hyperthermia, officials said.

Officials released a photo of the vessel, which appeared to be badly damaged and mostly down to a metal frame.

#BREAKING @USCG crews are actively searching for an unconfirmed number of people in the water, Friday, near #SugarloafKey. @USEmbCuba



If you have any new information please contact #USCG Sector #KeyWest command center at 305-292-8727. pic.twitter.com/gcgO79E7Jd — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) April 1, 2022

No other information was immediately known.

The incident is just the latest involving migrants in the Florida Keys in recent months.

Last month, about 140 Haitian migrants came ashore on Summerland Key, about 20 miles up the highway from Key West.

Earlier in March, a wooden boat carrying hundreds of migrants grounded in shallow water off Key Largo, and 163 people swam ashore near the Ocean Reef Club.

Another boat carrying 176 Haitians was stopped in January just off the Florida Keys, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.