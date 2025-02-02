Deerfield Beach

1 dead, 7 displaced after house catches on fire in Deerfield Beach

By Julian Quintana

One person died Sunday morning after a home in Deerfield Beach caught on fire.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, units arrived at the home in the area of Northeast 50th Court at around 2 a.m.

Once at the scene, crews saw heavy smoke coming from the home and a search for anybody inside started.

Firefighters found one male inside a bedroom who was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been disclosed.

Another victim was also found who was suffering from a medical condition and was transported to a local hospital.

BSFR said around 40 firefighters arrived at the scene to help extinguish the fire.

NBC6 spoke with a good Samaritan who tried to put out the fire and tried to save someone inside the home.

"Went outside, got the hose, tried to spray it down, do the best I can," he said.

Due to the fire, seven residents were displaced.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist those residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

