1 dead, 7 displaced after house catches on fire in Deerfield Beach

One person died Sunday morning after a home in Deerfield Beach caught on fire.
According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, units arrived at the home in the area of Northeast 50th Court at around 2 a.m.
Once at the scene, crews saw heavy smoke coming from the home and a search for anybody inside started.
Firefighters found one male inside a bedroom who was pronounced dead at the scene.
His identity has not been disclosed.
Another victim was also found who was suffering from a medical condition and was transported to a local hospital.
BSFR said around 40 firefighters arrived at the scene to help extinguish the fire.
Local
NBC6 spoke with a good Samaritan who tried to put out the fire and tried to save someone inside the home.
"Went outside, got the hose, tried to spray it down, do the best I can," he said.
Due to the fire, seven residents were displaced.
The American Red Cross was requested to assist those residents.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.