1 dead, 7 displaced after house catches on fire in Deerfield Beach

One person died Sunday morning after a home in Deerfield Beach caught on fire.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, units arrived at the home in the area of Northeast 50th Court at around 2 a.m.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Once at the scene, crews saw heavy smoke coming from the home and a search for anybody inside started.

Firefighters found one male inside a bedroom who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

His identity has not been disclosed.

Another victim was also found who was suffering from a medical condition and was transported to a local hospital.

BSFR said around 40 firefighters arrived at the scene to help extinguish the fire.

NBC6 spoke with a good Samaritan who tried to put out the fire and tried to save someone inside the home.

"Went outside, got the hose, tried to spray it down, do the best I can," he said.

Due to the fire, seven residents were displaced.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist those residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.