1 dead after a wrong-way crash in Miramar 

One person is dead after a wrong-way crash on the northbound lane of the US 27 state road and the 2000th block on Saturday morning.

According to a statement by Miramar police, the driver of the vehicle that was heading in the wrong direction passed away while the driver of the second vehicle escaped without any injuries.

Deputies say the uninjured driver was taken to a local hospital as a precaution while they still investigate what could have led to the wrong-way crash.

Police say they diverted all northbound traffic on the US 27 to Krome Avenue while the investigate the crash.