1 dead after being shot in Brownsville: Miami-Dade Sheriff

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to 2800 NW 43rd Terrace after receiving reports of a shooting

By NBC6

An investigation is underway in Brownsville Wednesday morning after a person was fatally shot, deputies said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to 2800 NW 43rd Terrace after receiving reports of a shooting.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene.

His identity has not been disclosed.

Deputies have not released a description of a possible suspect.

This is a developing story.

