1 dead after being shot in Brownsville: Miami-Dade Sheriff

An investigation is underway in Brownsville Wednesday morning after a person was fatally shot, deputies said.
According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to 2800 NW 43rd Terrace after receiving reports of a shooting.
Once deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene.
His identity has not been disclosed.
Deputies have not released a description of a possible suspect.
This is a developing story.