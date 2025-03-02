1 dead after being shot in Deerfield Beach, 1 detained: BSO

One person was killed after shots were fired in Deerfield Beach Saturday night, deputies said.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened near the 900 block of Southwest 14th Street

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Once rescue crews arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

BSO said an adult man who might have been the shooter fled the scene but was stopped by deputies.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The identity of the deceased or the person apprehended has not been disclosed.