An investigation is underway in Hollywood after a person was fatally shot Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call at around 8 p.m. in the area of North 63rd Avenue and Pierce Street, which is not far from the Hard Rock Casino.

Once fire rescue arrived at the scene, they pronounced one person dead at the scene.

Detectives have not released the victim's identity.