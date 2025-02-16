1 dead after being shot in Pompano Beach: BSO

An investigation is underway in Pompano Beach Sunday after a man was fatally shot, deputies said.
According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Northwest Sixth Street.
Once at the scene, a man suffering from a gunshot wound was located by deputies and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The victim's identity has not been disclosed.
BSO has not released a description of a suspect as they continue to investigate the shooting.
This is a developing story.