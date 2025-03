An investigation is underway Wednesday after a person was fatally shot in West Little River, deputies said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at the scene at 8801 NW 23rd Ave.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Once at the scene, the victim was found shot in the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Officials have not released a description of the suspect.