Subject in fatal stabbing at Icon Residences in Brickell found dead: Police

By Briana Nespral

A subject who was accused of fatally stabbing a man at a high-rise in Brickell Sunday morning was found dead, police said.

According to Miami Police, the incident happened on the 34th floor at the Icon Residences, located at 485 Brickell Ave.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with apparent stab wounds who was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released.

Miami PD said cameras and witnesses in the area told them at least one to two subjects fled the scene and into a building that is under construction.

Police said the subject was found dead on one of the bottom floors of the construction building.

"We were investigating and we were checking this abandoned building that is still under construction, we have located the subject of interest and he is deceased," said Miami Police officer Michael Vega.

His identity and how he died have not been disclosed.

NBC6 cameras captured SWAT teams in the area as crews and K9s worked to gather evidence.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

An investigation remains active.

This is a developing story.

