Person dead after car collides with motor scooter in Pembroke Pines: Police

By Julian Quintana

An investigation is underway in Pembroke Pines after a crash involving a motor scooter left one person dead early Monday, officials said.

The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Pines Boulevard and Douglas Road.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the driver of a vehicle collided with a motor scooter, killing one person.

Their identity has not been released.

Police said there might be criminal charges for the driver involved in the crash as they continue to investigate.

Westbound traffic along Pines Boulevard between Douglas Road and Northwest 98th Avenue remained blocked throughout the morning.

