1 Dead After Car Crashes Into Duffy's Tavern in SW Miami-Dade

A man is dead after he crashed his car into a restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade early Saturday morning.

Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, Miami-Dade police responded to the scene of the crash outside of Duffy’s Tavern Sports Grill along Southwest 57th Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the driver crashed his lack Corvette into the wall of Duffy's Tavern and caught fire, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and extinguished the fire and determined that the driver was dead on the scene.

The crash investigation is still ongoing, but the Miami-Dade Police Department, Traffic Homicide investigators will assume the lead role in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back on the NBC 6 app for updates.