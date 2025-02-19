Person dead after vehicle and bicyclist crash in Palmetto Bay: MDSO

An investigation is underway in Palmetto Bay after a fatal crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist on Wednesday morning, deputies said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at Southwest 160th Street between 81st and 82nd avenues.

The deceased has not been identified.

Due to their investigation, Southwest 160th Street was closed in both directions. Drivers were urged to take alternate routes.

No other injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.