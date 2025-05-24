1 dead after crash on I-95 in Pompano Beach

A fatal crash in Pompano Beach Saturday morning has caused all southbound lanes on Interstate 95 to be shut down.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were seen on the roadway combing for clues.

Video from the scene before 2 a.m., captured what appeared to be a Mercedes sprinter on its side on the right lane of I-95 southbound.

Just a few yards from the Mercedes, a black Tesla was seen mangled with its airbags deployed.

The two vehicles have since been towed away.

The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed.

Just a few exits away from the initial incident, another crash happened before 4 a.m. involving another vehicle and what appeared to be a Road Ranger's truck.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the second crash.

I-95 southbound passed Atlantic Boulevard remains closed as troopers continue to investigate the deadly crash.

This is a developing story.