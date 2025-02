An investigation is underway in Tamarac after a driver fatally crashed into a tree.

The Broward Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene early Saturday morning near West Prospect Road and West Commercial Boulevard.

Rescue crews at the scene found the vehicle and extricated the driver.

The driver was transported to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Their identity has not been disclosed.