1 Dead After Early Morning Crash on I-95 in Pompano Beach

A Lauderdale Lakes man is dead after an early morning crash in Pompano Beach Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The incident occurred shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 95, just south of Atlantic Boulevard near the center paved general-purpose lane.

According to the FHP, a 2005 Ford Mustang convertible was traveling northbound on I-95 when it rear ended a 2003 Ford Explorer SUV.

For reasons still under investigation, a 19-year-old Deerfield Beach man failed to see he was approaching the Explorer and crashed into the rear end of the car.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

After the collision, the Explorer struck a guardrail along the outside paved shoulder and overturned onto the outside grass shoulder and struck a light pole.

The driver of the Explorer, a 31-year-old Sunrise woman and the passenger were transported to Broward Health North by Pompano Beach Fire Rescue for medical treatment.

The passenger, a 55-year-old man, died from his injuries at the hospital.

The driver of the Mustang had no reported injuries and the driver of the Explorer sustained non-incapacitating injuries.