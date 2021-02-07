1 Dead After Late Night Shooting in Pompano Beach

A late night shooting in Pompano Beach left one person dead and another in an area hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies arrived at the scene near the 2200 block of Northwest 4th Street around 11:45 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Deputies found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to an area hospital, where one victim was pronounced dead. The second victim is being treated for their injuries.

Officials have not released any details on the shooting or the identities of the victims as their investigation continues.

