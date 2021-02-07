Broward

1 Dead After Late Night Shooting in Pompano Beach

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies arrived at the scene near the 2200 block of Northwest 4th Street around 11:45 p.m. after reports of a shooting

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A late night shooting in Pompano Beach left one person dead and another in an area hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies arrived at the scene near the 2200 block of Northwest 4th Street around 11:45 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Deputies found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to an area hospital, where one victim was pronounced dead. The second victim is being treated for their injuries.

Local

News You Should Know 4 hours ago

ICYMI: Top Ads Released Before Super Bowl, Fight to Combat Child Porn in South Florida

Florida 5 hours ago

Central Florida Man Charged With Shining Laser Into Police Airplane

Officials have not released any details on the shooting or the identities of the victims as their investigation continues.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

BrowardshootingPompano Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Black History Month Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us