1 Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Westview

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning that left one man dead in Westview, authorities said.

According to police, a Hyundai was traveling eastbound on NW 111th Street when it collided with a Dodge Charger that was traveling northbound on NW 27 Avenue.

One of the vehicles was engulfed in flames which were later extinguished by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

NBC 6 was on the scene and captured the moment people approached the crash site and began to help the victims inside the car.

One of the victims, an adult man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two women and another man were transported to Ryder Trauma in stable condition by MDFR, police said.