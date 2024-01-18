1 dead after pickup truck is fully engulfed in flames at Broward Racetrac gas station

The Broward Sheriff's Office Homicide and Crime Scene units are investigating after a pickup truck was fully engulfed in flames at a Broward gas station early Thursday morning leaving one person dead, officials said.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue, the fire began at about 4 a.m. at the Racetrac gas station located at 3031 W. Hallandale Beach Boulevard in Pembroke Park.

Upon their arrival, fire crews found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames, and immediately began to attack the blaze with hose lines.

As crews worked to put out the flames, firefighters found a body close to the vehicle.

Authorities said the person was dead and beyond the ability to administer any life-saving measures.

Officials said that at this time, there is no foul play suspected pending an autopsy by the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.