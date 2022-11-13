Orlando

1 Dead After Shooting at Orlando High School Football Game

By AP

A shooting outside an Orlando high school football game left one person dead and sent players and spectators scrambling to safety.

Orlando's Jones High School was finishing a Saturday night playoff victory over Wekiva High when a gunman fired several shots in the parking lot during an altercation between two groups, said Eric Smith, the city's police chief.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that after the shots, players and spectators fled to the opposite side of the stadium. Officers ran to the parking lot and found one adult dead and another wounded, Smith said. Four juveniles were arrested, including one carrying a gun, he said.

No charges were immediately filed and no names have been released.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Orlandodeadly shootingfootball gameJones High School
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us