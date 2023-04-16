1 Dead After Vehicle Crash in Tamarac: BSO

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash early Sunday morning that left one man dead in Tamarac, officials said.

At approximately 3:37 a.m. Broward County Regional Communications received a call reporting a crash with injuries near West Commercial Boulevard and Woodlands Boulevard in Tamarac.

Broward Sheriff’s Office district deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to the scene where a vehicle struck a truck.

The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, was pronounced dead on scene.

Police have not released any additional information on the victim, but the driver of the truck stayed on the scene.