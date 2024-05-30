Lauderhill

1 dead, another hospitalized after Lauderhill shooting

One person has died and another was hospitalized as police investigated a shooting Thursday in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police responded before 10 p.m. to an apartment complex at 2041 NW 43rd Terrace.

One person was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the other was in stable condition, police said.

Police have not identified the person who died.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

