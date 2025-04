A man was killed and another person was injured in a shooting Monday in North Lauderdale, officials said.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. near the 900 block of Southwest 81st Avenue, where Broward Sheriff's deputies found the man who was shot.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. His age and identity were not disclosed.

Another victim was found and transported to a hospital for treatment. Their condition was unknown.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The shooting is under investigation.